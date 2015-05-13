BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Compania de Inversiones Mobiliarias Barcino SA :
* Q1 net profit 118,336 euros ($133,057) versus 50,393 euros year ago
* Q1 operating loss 96,150 euros versus loss 35,896 euros year on year Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million