May 13 Montea CVA :

* Reports Q1 net operating result of 4.36 million euros ($4.90 million), up by 23 percent compared with Q1 2014

* Q1 net rental result rises by 21 percent to 7.80 million euros compared with the same period last year

* Says the fair value of the property portfolio rises by 33 percent to 457 million euros, compared with 344 million euros in Q1 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1e0F5Iv

($1 = 0.8894 euros)