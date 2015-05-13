BRIEF-Brookfield Prime Property Fund says proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
May 13 Kreditbanken A/S :
* Q1 net interest and fees income 37 million Danish crowns ($5.61 million) versus 33.2 million crowns year ago
* Q1 loan losses 11.2 million crowns versus 9.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 net profit 6.6 million crowns versus 4.8 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5920 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Brookfield prime property fund - proposal from Brookfield to acquire units in fund
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million