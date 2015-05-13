May 13 Portugal's postal service CTT Correios De Portugal SA says in a statement:

* First-quarter net profit up 23 percent at 22.3 million euros versus average analysts' forecast of 20 million.

* First-quarter EBITDA 39.4 million euros, up 20.5 percent from a year ago.

* Revenues grow by 8.4 percent to 191 mln euros.

* Mail revenues confirm the past trend and grow by 6.7 pct, due to the slowing down of the rate of decline in addressed mail volumes and increase of postal service prices.

* Financial Services strengthen market position, obtaining 50.5 pct revenues growth. Source text: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)