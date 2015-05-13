UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 13 Pharmacy Chain 36.6 :
* FY 2014 revenue 6.88 billion roubles ($140.25 million) versus 6.23 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 profit for year of 905 million roubles versus loss of 10.26 billion roubles year ago
* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2014 of 10.66 billion roubles versus 7.68 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1cU81Sl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.0550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources