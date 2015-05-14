Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 14 NTS ASA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1 operating revenue of 93.0 million Norwegian crowns ($12.61 million) versus 72.0 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit of 12.0 million crowns versus 9.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit of 6.8 million crowns versus 4.0 million crowns year ago


($1 = 7.3758 Norwegian crowns)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.