May 14Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its management board decided to issue no more than 6,000 series K bonds of nominal value 1,000 zlotys per bond

* The bonds will have 36 months maturity and will offer an annual 8 percent interest rate

* Total value of the issue will be no more than 6 million zlotys ($1.7 million)

* The bonds will be offered at an issue price of 1,000 zlotys per bond as of June 8

($1 = 3.5771 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)