May 14 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA

* Said on Wednesday that Edmund Kozak lowers his stake in company to 2.24 percent from 8.95 percent after the registration of the company's capital increase

* The amount of shares of the company that Edmund Kozak holds is unchanged and amounts to 119,000 shares

* Jaroslaw Ostrowski acquires 320,343 shares in the company's capital increase

* After the registration of the company's capital increase Jaroslaw Ostrowski stake in company changes to 9.16 percent (487,343 shares) from 12.56 percent (167,000 shares)

* Jaroslaw Ostrowski is chairman of the company's management board and Edmund Kozak is vice chairman of the company's management board

