Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 14 Stanusch Technologies SA :
* Q1 revenue 288,814 zlotys ($80,658.53) versus 460,571 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss 31,355 zlotys versus profit 22,322 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5807 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order