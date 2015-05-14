UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 14 AS Roma SpA :
* Reports 9-Month 2014/2015 loss of 15.7 million euros ($17.87 million) versus loss of 16.7 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month 2014/2015 EBITDA of 22.9 million euros versus 15.1 million euros a year ago
* 9-Month 2014/2015 revenue of 141.0 million euros versus 91.3 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.