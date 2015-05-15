May 15 Ofcom:

* Proposes to open up BT fibre for business lines

* Is proposing a new requirement on BT - largest supplier in market, upon whose network many competitors' services rely - to supply 'dark fibre' in areas outside central london

* Proposing that BT should give competitors physical access to its fibre-optic cables, allowing competing operators to take direct control of connection

* Proposing rule to require openreach to meet original dates it promises customers in 80 pct of cases by 2016, and then reach 90 pct by 2018

* Concerned that Openreach often takes too long to install leased lines, and too often changes date on which it promises to deliver services

* Companies wishing to provide high-speed telecoms lines for businesses would be granted access to BT's fibre networks

* Companies wishing to provide high-speed telecoms lines for businesses would be granted access to BT's fibre networks

* Measure is designed to promote competition and innovation in 2 billion pound market for 'leased lines'