Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Amper SA :
* Said on Thursday that it had received and unconditional and irrevocable order from Bluegrace United Ltd. to subscribe up to 133 million shares of Amper for a maximum amount of 6.7 million euros ($7.6 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order