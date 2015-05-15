May 15 Amper SA :

* Said on Thursday that it had received and unconditional and irrevocable order from Bluegrace United Ltd. to subscribe up to 133 million shares of Amper for a maximum amount of 6.7 million euros ($7.6 million)

