* OTP Bank sees total charge from Hungary government borrower compensation scheme, FX loan conversion at 185 billion forints ($690.38 million) before tax - Dep CEO

* OTP Bank says net interest income to decline by an annual 10 billion forints in coming years as a result of FX conversion, borrower compensation - Dep CEO

* OTP upbeat on Hungary outlook, sees robust economic growth, uptick in real estate market caused 50 pct annual growth in new household mortgage issuances for OTP in Q1 - Dep CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 267.9700 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)