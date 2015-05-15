Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Eurotech SpA :
* Reports Q1 EBITDA loss of 1.53 million euros ($1.7 million) versus loss of 749,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 net loss 1.91 million euros versus loss of 2.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 revenue 14.75 million euros versus 14.21 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1bTNawQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order