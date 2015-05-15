BRIEF-Dst to acquire remaining interest in Joint Ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
May 15 Fundusz Hipoteczny Dom SA :
* Said on Thursday Q1 revenue 1.2 million zlotys ($336,653.11) versus 862,083 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 32,736 zlotys versus loss 519,343 zlotys year on year
($1 = 3.5645 zlotys)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.