* DST to acquire remaining interest in joint ventures, BFDS and IFDS U.K., from State Street
May 14 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Thursday it will launch self-tender offer for up to 6,519,000 shares representing 11.3 percent of its capital
* Will buy shares for 9.63 zloty ($2.7) per share
* Self-tender starts on May 18 and lasts till May 22
* Acquired shares will be retired
* Offer's bookrunner is Alior Bank SA
* If self-tender succeeds, will launch additional tender for up to 10 percent of its capital
($1 = 3.5680 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a bid by government contractor Leidos Inc to fend off an investor lawsuit alleging it omitted and misstated key information in securities filings over its role in a troubled New York City payroll contract.