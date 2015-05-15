Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Cube ITG SA :
* Q1 revenue 28.7 million zlotys ($8.0 million) versus 32.0 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 755,000 zlotys versus loss 577,000 zlotys year on year
Source text: bit.ly/1A5UZes
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5696 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order