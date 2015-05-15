Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Power Media SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.6 million zlotys ($729,517) versus 2.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 145,000 zlotys versus profit of 80,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order