Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Itway SpA :
* Q1 pre-tax loss 130,000 euros ($147,511.00) versus loss 206,000 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 356,000 euros versus 345,000 euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 21.7 million euros versus 20 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order