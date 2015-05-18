May 18 aap Implantate AG :

* Said on Friday Q1 EBITDA grew by 91 percent to 0.2 million euros ($228,460.00)in comparison to first three months of 2014 (Q1/2014: 0.1 million euros)

* Said confirmed its sales and EBITDA forecast for full year of 2015

* Said continues to anticipate sales between 33 million euros and 35 million euros and EBITDA between 2.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros for 2015

