Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 aap Implantate AG :
* Said on Friday Q1 EBITDA grew by 91 percent to 0.2 million euros ($228,460.00)in comparison to first three months of 2014 (Q1/2014: 0.1 million euros)
* Said confirmed its sales and EBITDA forecast for full year of 2015
* Said continues to anticipate sales between 33 million euros and 35 million euros and EBITDA between 2.5 million euros and 3.5 million euros for 2015
($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.