Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Wasko SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 115.8 million zlotys ($32.7 million) versus 85.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 operating profit was 13.4 million zlotys versus 4.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit was 9.9 million zlotys versus 3.7 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.5394 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
