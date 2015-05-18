Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Pierrel SpA :
* Reported on Friday Q1 2015 net loss of 3.1 million euros ($3.54 million) versus loss of 3.3 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss of 1.2 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 8.3 million euros up 24 pct from 6.7 million euros a year ago
* The board of directors confirmed the main economic and financial objectives for 2015 as announced on March 11
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.