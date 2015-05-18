Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Said on Friday Q1 net loss $890,280 versus net loss of $287,153 year ago
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.