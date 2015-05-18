UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18UAZ OJSC :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 4.44 billion roubles ($90.12 million) versus 2.75 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit to RAS of 327.6 million roubles versus loss of 631.8 million roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/1ILbdex
Further company coverage:
($1 = 49.2650 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.