Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Prologue SA :
* Reported on Friday Q1 revenue of 6.15 million euros ($7.03 million), up by 6.6 percent
* Expects positive Q1 performance to continue through the whole fiscal year
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order