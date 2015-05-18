Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Dase Financial Group SA :
* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 1.2 million zlotys ($337,600) versus 1.2 mln zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit 87,494 zlotys versus 202,263 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5543 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order