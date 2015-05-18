Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Telefonica Sa
* Says has entered a limited partnership with venture capital firm Coral Group to form investment platform centred on digital innovation
* Says commits up to $200 million to the platform, via Open Future unit
* Says Telefonica and Coral aim to team up with other telecoms providers, platform expected to have up to $1 billion to invest in new technologies Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Andres Gonzalez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order