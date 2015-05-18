May 18 Telefonica Sa

* Says has entered a limited partnership with venture capital firm Coral Group to form investment platform centred on digital innovation

* Says commits up to $200 million to the platform, via Open Future unit

* Says Telefonica and Coral aim to team up with other telecoms providers, platform expected to have up to $1 billion to invest in new technologies Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Andres Gonzalez)