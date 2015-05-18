Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Orphee SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 3.9 million Swiss francs ($4.2 million) versus 5.6 million Swiss francs a year ago
* Q1 operating loss was 483,000 Swiss francs versus a profit of 499,000 Swiss francs a year ago
* Q1 net loss was 333,000 Swiss francs versus profit of 686,000 Swiss francs a year ago


($1 = 0.9193 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.