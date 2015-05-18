Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 M4B SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 revenue was 509,603 zlotys ($143,211)versus 261,056 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 20,509 zlotys versus loss of 220,295 zlotys a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1LdlmjK
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.5584 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
