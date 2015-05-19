May 19 Wilbo SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* Said on Monday that the total turnover in the last 12 months under cooperation on sale and purchase of fish products and cans with Airone SRL (based in Italy) has reached 4.8 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

* The order of the greatest value of 0.22 million euros ($248,798) was placed on May 18 and concerns delivery of canned fish

