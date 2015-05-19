May 19 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Said on Monday, bought 199 apartments in New York

* Property from 1920 consists of 199 apartments and is situated at St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

* Purchase is of 350 million Swedish crowns ($42.50 million) and is the fourth acquisition in New York

