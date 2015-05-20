S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Bank Hapoalim Bm :
* Q1 net profit 808 million shekels versus 726 million shekels
* Forecast in Reuters poll to post Q1 net profit of 731 million shekels
* To pay 162 million shekel dividend for Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.