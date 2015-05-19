BRIEF-Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System to pay cash div 3.6 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 31 Hubei Jiuzhiyang Infrared System Co Ltd :
May 19 Custom Solutions SA :
* H1 revenue 9.7 million euros ($10.81 million), up 2.2 pct
* Expects H2 revenue to be slightly lower than the first half of the year
* To use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016