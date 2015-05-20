S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Pro Kapital Grupp AS :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 total revenue of 3.1 million euros ($34.52 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss of 1.2 million euros versus loss of 0.9 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.