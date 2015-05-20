May 20 PCC Intermodal SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed deals with units of Bank Millenium SA worth 15.0 million zlotys ($4.1 million)

* Signs two operating leasing deals with Millenium Leasing Sp. z o.o. for sale and subsequent leasing of 122 coaches worth 2,974,670 euros (12 million zlotys)

