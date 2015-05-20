May 20 Intertainment AG :

* Said on Tuesday it had no revenues in Q1 (last year: 10,000 euros)

* Q1 net interest income -26,000 euros (loss of $28,974.40)(last year: -24,000 euros)

* Q1 net loss 75,000 euros after loss of 85,000 euros year ago

($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)