BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
May 20 Intertainment AG :
* Said on Tuesday it had no revenues in Q1 (last year: 10,000 euros)
* Q1 net interest income -26,000 euros (loss of $28,974.40)(last year: -24,000 euros)
* Q1 net loss 75,000 euros after loss of 85,000 euros year ago
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement by company regarding a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: