May 20 Galapagos NV :
* Said on Tuesday it closed global offering of 7,532,499
ordinary shares, consisting of an underwritten public offering
of 5,746,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at a price of
$42.05 per ADS, before underwriting discounts,
* Closed concurrent European private placement of 1,786,499
ordinary shares at a price of 37.00 euros ($40.99) per share,
before underwriting discounts
* Gross proceeds were about 278.7 million euros ($308.91
million)
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and Cowen and Company acted
as joint book-running managers, and Nomura and Bryan, Garnier &
Co acted as co-managers, for the global offering
Source text: bit.ly/1FuzGDG
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9027 euros)
($1 = 0.9022 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20;
Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)