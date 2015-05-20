May 20Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos :

* Announced on Monday the proposition to reduce its share capital to 3.67 million euros ($4.07 million) from the current 10.27 million euros, through the reduction of the nominal value of its shares to 0.15 euro each

* Proposal to be voted in the next meeting of June 16

