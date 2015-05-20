S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :
* Said on Tuesday that due to the company's capital increase, Cezary Nowosad has its stake in the company lowered to 1.73 pct from 6.92 pct
* The number of shares and votes that the investor holds has not changed and amounts to 92,080 Source text for Eikon:
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.