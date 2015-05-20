May 20 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal :

* Said on Monday Fitch Ratings announced the conclusion of its ratings review of Portuguese Banks

* Fitch reaffirmed Banif's Viability Rating (VR) at B- and downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to B- from BB

Source text: bit.ly/1EWTyLb

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)