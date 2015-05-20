S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal :
* Said on Monday Fitch Ratings announced the conclusion of its ratings review of Portuguese Banks
* Fitch reaffirmed Banif's Viability Rating (VR) at B- and downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to B- from BB
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.