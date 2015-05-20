S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
May 20 Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes :
* Announced on Monday that it has issued unsecured bonds, in a private placement, in the amount of 5 million euros ($5.54 million) with maturity in 2016
* Funds to be applied in the management of Orey Group
Source text: bit.ly/1Bbc9Tg
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.