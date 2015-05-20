May 20 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :

* The founders of the company, Michal Branski, Krzysztof Sierota and Jacek Swiderski via Orfe SA, 10x SA and Albemuth Inwestycje SA, due to an increase in capital, have their stake in Wirtualna Polska Holding reduced by 3.74 pct

* The founders have their stake lowered to 27.93 pct from 31.67 pct

* The number of shares that they hold has not changed and amounts to 7,889,709

