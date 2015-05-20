May 20 Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano tells a shareholder meeting:

* expects to raise investments in fiber to the home in 40 Italian cities to 650-700 mln euros from 500 mln euros

* aims to cut real estate expenses by 200 million euros a year by 2018

* size of saving share capital significant, not in line with European peers Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)