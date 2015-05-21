Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 21 Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd :
* Q1 net profit 463 million shekels versus 457 million shekels
* Q1 revenue 2.17 billion shekels versus 2.31 billion shekels
* Bezeq forecast in Reuters poll to post revenue of 2.18 billion shekels, net profit of 400 million shekels
* Bezeq reaffirms 2015 outlook for net profit of about 1.5 billion shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order