May 21 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA (GPW) :

* Said on Wednesday that it will recommend to its shareholders a dividend payment of 2.40 zlotys per share

* Plans to pay out in total in dividends for FY 2014 100,732,800 zlotys ($27.4 million) which account for 89.9 percent of the FY 2014 net profit

($1 = 3.6763 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)