May 21 InteliWISE SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it took over 670 shares which represent 53.5 pct stake in a newly created company InteliDESK Sp. z o.o.

* The remaining 580 shares of InteliDESK were acquired by Lublin Science and Technology Park

* InteliDESK will, among others, sell Virtual Advisor IT Desk and business process outsourcing, i.e. outsourced Help Desk

