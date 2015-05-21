May 21 Boomerang SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it received order worth 138,461 zlotys net ($37,700) for organization of two conferences for a company active in the household appliances distribution sector

* Total turnover with this client is 882,087 zlotys net

($1 = 3.6772 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)