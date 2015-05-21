May 21 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA :

* Said on Wednesday that National Depository for Securities resolved on consolidation of 52,454,230 of the company's shares to 5,245,423 and 8,728,000 of the company's shares to 872,800

* Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia's shares will have their nominal value changed to 10 zlotys from 1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6839 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)