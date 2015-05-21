BRIEF-MedMira reports Q2 revenue of $193,576
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year
May 21 Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia SA :
* Said on Wednesday that National Depository for Securities resolved on consolidation of 52,454,230 of the company's shares to 5,245,423 and 8,728,000 of the company's shares to 872,800
* Swissmed Centrum Zdrowia's shares will have their nominal value changed to 10 zlotys from 1 zloty per share
($1 = 3.6839 zlotys)
($1 = 3.6839 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* biOasis Technologies Inc - Private placement has been increased from up to $3.15 million to up to $4.1 million