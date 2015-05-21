BRIEF-Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
May 21 Groupimo SA :
* Reported on Wednesday full year revenue of 1.06 million euros ($1.18 million) versus 0.99 million euros a year ago
* Full year profit is 122,020 euros versus 191,900 euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1El5LbR
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9011 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook