Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 21 Wasko SA :
* Said on Wednesday that following its supervisory board's approval, it will recommend to its shareholders FY 2014 dividend of 0.04 zloty per share or 3.6 million zlotys ($978,900) in total Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6777 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order